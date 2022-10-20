Day after, PCB warns of 'split' in cricket

New Delhi, October 19

A day after Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and the tournament would be held at a ‘neutral’ venue, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) warned of a ‘split’ in cricket.

Jay Shah, BCCI secy

The PCB said the statement by Shah — who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president — had been made ‘unilaterally’ and sought an emergency meeting of the ACC on this issue. “The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thought to the long-term consequences and implications,” read a PCB statement issued today. It said after having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC board members, Shah’s statement on shifting the ACC Asia Cup had clearly been made unilaterally.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle,” the PCB statement added.

India is scheduled to host the 2023 ODI World Cup while the 2025 Champions Trophy is to be held in Pakistan. The PCB suggested that if India could not travel to Pakistan and Pakistan could not play in India, as Shah said, these tournaments could be affected.

The PCB said it was yet to receive any communication from the ACC on the status of Asia Cup. “As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter,” it added. — TNS

STRAINED TIES