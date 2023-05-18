 DC push Kings to the gallows : The Tribune India

DC push Kings to the gallows

Punjab’s playoffs chances looking bleak after loss to Delhi Capitals

DC push Kings to the gallows

Delhi Capitals’ Rilee Rossouw slammed his maiden IPL fifty against Punjab Kings. PTI



PTI

Dharamsala, May 17

Beleaguered Delhi Capitals came out all guns blazing to dent Punjab Kings’ playoffs hopes with a 15-run victory in the IPL here today.

Already out of the playoffs race, Delhi showed their true selves in their penultimate match of the season to post an imposing 213/2 after Punjab opted to bowl.

Rilee Rossouw exhibited some exceptional strokes in a 37-ball 82 not out, while Prithvi Shaw (54 off 38 balls) also slammed a fifty on his comeback after about a month as Delhi scored their first 200-plus total of this season.

In response, Punjab managed 198/8 despite some sloppy fielding by Delhi.

Englishman Liam Livingstone slammed a 48-ball 94, studded with five fours and as many as nine sixes, but it was not enough as the total proved too much.

*Read under Teams, Played, Wins, Losses, Net Run Rate, Points

*CSK and LSG earned one point each from a No Result

While Delhi now are ninth in the standings after a consolation win, Punjab stay on 12 after 13 games. Even a win in the last match and a 14-point finish might not be enough as the net run-rate of -0.308 only added insult to injury.

Delhi’s fielding did give them enough chances. As many as three catches were dropped including Livingstone on three and Atharva Taide on 35, both in the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav who returned with 0/21 from his three overs. They also missed two run out chances when both the batters were out of the crease but Delhi could not manage to hit the stumps on a sloppy outing.

Brief scores: DC: 213/2 (Rossouw 82*, Shaw 54, Warner 46; Curran 2/36); PBKS: 198/8 (Livingstone 94; Nortje 2/36). — PTI

Anybody’s game

Only defending champions Gujarat Titans have sealed a place in the knockouts. Chennai and Lucknow, who are the frontrunners for a place in the top-2, look set to qualify. Among the other teams still alive, RCB and Mumbai have the strongest chance of sealing the final berth.

Bangalore look to rise against Sunrisers

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to strengthen their grip on an IPL playoffs berth in their must-win match against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here tomorrow. Bangalore are currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and face two must-win matches to guarantee themselves of a playoffs spot. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are out of the tournament and languishing at the ninth spot with eight points from 12 matches. Alongside skipper Faf du Plessis, Kohli is one of the top scorers for Bangalore but after back-to-back failures — 18 runs against Rajasthan Royals and 1 run against Mumbai Indians — the maestro would be looking to help his side’s cause. pti

Bond slams bowlers

Lucknow: Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Shane Bond has expressed his frustration with the team’s bowling unit for committing the “same mistake over and over again” in matches situations, especially against Lucknow Super Giants. “For me, the most frustrating thing is about not sticking to the plans that we talk about. We were very clear with what we wanted to do on this wicket to players like Marcus (Stoinis) and where we wanted to bowl, we didn’t bowl consistently enough,” Bond said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

2
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

3
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

4
Health

Study discovers combining swallowable gastric balloon, anti-obesity drug boosts weight loss

5
Sports

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

6
Delhi

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

7
World

Joke that cost $2 million: Chinese authorities impose penalty on comedy firm over military pun

8
Diaspora

32-year-old Indian man dies after being hit by car in US

9
Nation

Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight encounters turbulence; 7 passengers suffer ‘minor sprain’

10
Nation

Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources

Swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru on May 20

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

He was ailing for some time and admitted to the PGI, Chandig...

No price rise, Centre’s nod to ~1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

No price rise, Centre’s nod to Rs 1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

PSPCL goods stored illegally in pvt godowns seized

NABARD team carries out inspection of schools

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Purse snatcher stabbed to death; 2 held

'Power to L-G to pick aldermen will mean destabilising MCD'

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

Illegal mining in Garhshankar villages

Lt Gen Vijay Nair assumes charge asVajra Corps GOC

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra

Gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect