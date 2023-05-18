DC push Kings to the gallows

PTI

Dharamsala, May 17

Beleaguered Delhi Capitals came out all guns blazing to dent Punjab Kings’ playoffs hopes with a 15-run victory in the IPL here today.

Already out of the playoffs race, Delhi showed their true selves in their penultimate match of the season to post an imposing 213/2 after Punjab opted to bowl.

Rilee Rossouw exhibited some exceptional strokes in a 37-ball 82 not out, while Prithvi Shaw (54 off 38 balls) also slammed a fifty on his comeback after about a month as Delhi scored their first 200-plus total of this season.

In response, Punjab managed 198/8 despite some sloppy fielding by Delhi.

Englishman Liam Livingstone slammed a 48-ball 94, studded with five fours and as many as nine sixes, but it was not enough as the total proved too much.

*Read under Teams, Played, Wins, Losses, Net Run Rate, Points *CSK and LSG earned one point each from a No Result

While Delhi now are ninth in the standings after a consolation win, Punjab stay on 12 after 13 games. Even a win in the last match and a 14-point finish might not be enough as the net run-rate of -0.308 only added insult to injury.

Delhi’s fielding did give them enough chances. As many as three catches were dropped including Livingstone on three and Atharva Taide on 35, both in the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav who returned with 0/21 from his three overs. They also missed two run out chances when both the batters were out of the crease but Delhi could not manage to hit the stumps on a sloppy outing.

Brief scores: DC: 213/2 (Rossouw 82*, Shaw 54, Warner 46; Curran 2/36); PBKS: 198/8 (Livingstone 94; Nortje 2/36). — PTI

Anybody’s game

Only defending champions Gujarat Titans have sealed a place in the knockouts. Chennai and Lucknow, who are the frontrunners for a place in the top-2, look set to qualify. Among the other teams still alive, RCB and Mumbai have the strongest chance of sealing the final berth.

Bangalore look to rise against Sunrisers

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to strengthen their grip on an IPL playoffs berth in their must-win match against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here tomorrow. Bangalore are currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and face two must-win matches to guarantee themselves of a playoffs spot. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are out of the tournament and languishing at the ninth spot with eight points from 12 matches. Alongside skipper Faf du Plessis, Kohli is one of the top scorers for Bangalore but after back-to-back failures — 18 runs against Rajasthan Royals and 1 run against Mumbai Indians — the maestro would be looking to help his side’s cause. pti

Bond slams bowlers

Lucknow: Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Shane Bond has expressed his frustration with the team’s bowling unit for committing the “same mistake over and over again” in matches situations, especially against Lucknow Super Giants. “For me, the most frustrating thing is about not sticking to the plans that we talk about. We were very clear with what we wanted to do on this wicket to players like Marcus (Stoinis) and where we wanted to bowl, we didn’t bowl consistently enough,” Bond said.