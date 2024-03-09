Delhi Capitals run into Deepti trouble

New Delhi, March 8
Deepti Sharma bagged only the second hat-trick in the history of the Women’s Premier League after her exploits with the bat to hand UP Warriorz a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals today.
Deepti scored 59 off 48 balls to take the Warriorz to 138/8 in their must-win match. She then returned to pick up a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick to turn it around.
Skipper Meg Lanning’s (60 off 46) masterful knock went in vain as DC suffered a bizarre batting collapse.
From 93/3 and needing less than 50 runs to win, DC were bowled out for 137 in 19.5 overs. With the victory, Alyssa Healy and Co arrested their two-match slide.
Earlier, the in-form Deepti, who was elevated to the No. 3 spot, anchored the Warriorz innings with 59 off 48. However, she couldn’t find anyone to complement her once skipper Alyssa Healy (29) departed.
Brief scores: UP Warriorz: 138/8 in 20 overs (Deepti 59; Titas 2/23, Radha 2/16); Delhi Capitals: 137 all out in 19.5 overs (Lanning 60; Deepti 4/19).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...