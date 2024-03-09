Delhi Capitals run into Deepti trouble

PTI

New Delhi, March 8

Deepti Sharma bagged only the second hat-trick in the history of the Women’s Premier League after her exploits with the bat to hand UP Warriorz a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals today.

Deepti scored 59 off 48 balls to take the Warriorz to 138/8 in their must-win match. She then returned to pick up a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick to turn it around.

Skipper Meg Lanning’s (60 off 46) masterful knock went in vain as DC suffered a bizarre batting collapse.

From 93/3 and needing less than 50 runs to win, DC were bowled out for 137 in 19.5 overs. With the victory, Alyssa Healy and Co arrested their two-match slide.

Earlier, the in-form Deepti, who was elevated to the No. 3 spot, anchored the Warriorz innings with 59 off 48. However, she couldn’t find anyone to complement her once skipper Alyssa Healy (29) departed.

Brief scores: UP Warriorz: 138/8 in 20 overs (Deepti 59; Titas 2/23, Radha 2/16); Delhi Capitals: 137 all out in 19.5 overs (Lanning 60; Deepti 4/19).