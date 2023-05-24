DCW notice to Delhi Police over trolling, online abuse of cricketer Shubman Gill's sister

New Delhi, May 24
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking the registration of FIR against those who trolled, abused and threatened to rape and assault cricketer Shubman Gill's sister, officials said on Wednesday.
Gill's ton in Gujarat Titan's last game of IPL's league stage knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament. After the game, Gill and his sister were subjected to trolling and abuse by some on various social media platforms.
Taking suo-moto cognisance of the online trolling and abuse of cricketer #ShubmanGill’s sister, we have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR. Police is to file a detailed action taken report by 26th May. Such criminals won’t be allowed to get away with… pic.twitter.com/VMZfClofag— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 24, 2023
The DCW notice said, "These posts on social media platform 'Twitter' and 'Instagram' are obscene, misogynistic, threatening and extremely abusive towards the sister of Shubman Gill. She is also being threatened of rape and assault on social media which is an outrightly criminal act." This is a very serious matter and attracts urgent action, it added.
Taking to Twitter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal shared the notice and asked police to submit a detailed action taken report by May 26.
"Taking suo-moto cognisance of the online trolling and abuse of cricketer #ShubmanGill's sister, we have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR. Police is to file a detailed action taken report by 26th May. Such criminals won't be allowed to get away with this," she tweeted.
Through its notice, the DCW has sought copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of accused identified and arrested. In case there were no arrest, the women's rights body has sought details of steps taken by the police to make the arrests.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration
Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...
When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes
In February 2019, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the cent...
Govt has invited everyone, people will react as per their sentiments: Amit Shah on Opposition boycott of new Parliament building inauguration
Says a distinguished delegation from Tamil Nadu will on May ...
PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia
The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...
Delhi Police head contable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt
Hailing from a humble background, 34-year-old Ram Bhajan is ...