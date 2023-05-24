DCW notice to Delhi Police over trolling, online abuse of cricketer Shubman Gill's sister

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking the registration of FIR against those who trolled, abused and threatened to rape and assault cricketer Shubman Gill's sister, officials said on Wednesday.

Gill's ton in Gujarat Titan's last game of IPL's league stage knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament. After the game, Gill and his sister were subjected to trolling and abuse by some on various social media platforms.

Taking suo-moto cognisance of the online trolling and abuse of cricketer #ShubmanGill’s sister, we have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR. Police is to file a detailed action taken report by 26th May. Such criminals won’t be allowed to get away with… pic.twitter.com/VMZfClofag — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 24, 2023

The DCW notice said, "These posts on social media platform 'Twitter' and 'Instagram' are obscene, misogynistic, threatening and extremely abusive towards the sister of Shubman Gill. She is also being threatened of rape and assault on social media which is an outrightly criminal act." This is a very serious matter and attracts urgent action, it added.

Taking to Twitter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal shared the notice and asked police to submit a detailed action taken report by May 26.

Through its notice, the DCW has sought copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of accused identified and arrested. In case there were no arrest, the women's rights body has sought details of steps taken by the police to make the arrests.

