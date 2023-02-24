DDCA prez accused of sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

Just days after hosting a Test match, the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is in the news again, but for the wrong reason.

A woman has filed a sexual harassment complaint against DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, alleging that he “sexually and physically exploited her after promising to marry her”.

The woman filed the complaint on Wednesday with the BCCI top brass, including president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah. Jaitley was unavailable for comments.

“…it is stated that during the entire relationship, Rohan kept assuring me that he was going to take divorce from his wife and I kept waiting patiently and trusting him. That this act of Mr. Jaitley was very upsetting and emotionally draining,” the 17-point complaint letter read.

The complainant further alleged that both underwent couples therapy. “It is stated that when the situation between me and Rohan worsened due to lack of trust, Rohan took me to DDCA psychologist, misusing his position as DDCA president, for couples therapy so that I stay in his life,” the letter further read.

She also alleged that she was offered money and even threatened on behalf of the DDCA president. “That Rohan and his family first tried to offer me money not to tell anyone about the relationship I had with him but when I told them that I do not want money but justice, they threatened to destroy my reputation and cause grave harm to me if I ever tell anyone about the relationship,” the letter read.