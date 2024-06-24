De Bruyne leads from front to get Belgium firing again

COLOGNE, June 23
Belgium’s fearsome forward line needed only 73 seconds to finally come alive at Euro 2024 on Saturday but almost 80 minutes later they were still trying to deliver the knockout blow on Romania.
Then the masterful Kevin De Bruyne took matters into his own hands with his 28th goal for his country to totally change the feel of the night.
A granite-jawed Romania side had absorbed the kind of first-half pummelling that would have seen the towel being lobbed into the ring had it been a boxing match.
Edward Iordanescu’s men were rocking when recalled Youri Tielemans blasted Belgium in front in the second minute but somehow stayed on their feet, repelling raid after Belgium raid as De Bruyne conducted the attacking ensemble.
When Romelu Lukaku fired home from De Bruyne’s stunning pass just past the hour, only for VAR to deny him for the third time in two games, Belgium’s raucous fans must have feared the worst. They were spared an agonising climax though as De Bruyne turned poacher supreme — racing on to an old-fashioned hoof forward from keeper Koen Casteels and burying a clinical shot past Florin Nita to seal a precious three points. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of new Lok Sabha
Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...