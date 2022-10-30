De Bruyne sends City to top

LONDON, October 29

Kevin de Bruyne’s stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Chelsea lost ground as Graham Potter’s return to Brighton ended in a 4-1 hammering.

Tottenham Hotspur were staring at a third successive league defeat but hit back from 0-2 down to win 3-2 at Bournemouth to keep them in third spot above Newcastle United. The high-flying Magpies thrashed Aston Villa 4-0. — Reuters