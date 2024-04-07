De Bruyne sweeps Pep off his feet

London, April 6

A stunning strike by Kevin De Bruyne elicited kisses from the sideline from Pep Guardiola and launched title-chasing Manchester City’s comeback in a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

City’s four-month unbeaten streak in all competitions was placed in jeopardy almost immediately after kick-off at Selhurst Park when Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace a third-minute lead with a goal on a breakaway.

In the end, there was nothing for City to worry about.

De Bruyne equalised 10 minutes later and it was one for the season highlight reel as the Belgium playmaker cut inside from the left and curled a right-footed shot from the corner of the area into the top corner of the net.

The excitable Guardiola responded by placing his fingers on his lips and blowing kisses to De Bruyne. And, the manager also enjoyed a strike by Rico Lewis two minutes into the second half that put City in front for the first time.

Erling Haaland scored for the first time in four City matches by tapping in De Bruyne’s cross in the 66th for his league-leading 19th goal of the campaign.

De Bruyne sealed City’s impressive recovery in the 70th by ramming home a left-footed shot off Rodri’s layoff for his second, before substitute Odsonne Edouard grabbed a consolation for Palace.

Meanwhile, Arsenal maintained their title charge as goals by Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secured a masterful 3-0 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion that sent them back to the top of the table.

City’s win had dropped Arsenal into third place, but they responded in emphatic fashion. — Agencies

