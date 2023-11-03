De Kock: SA’s calm & storm

PTI

Pune, November 2

Quinton de Kock’s fourth century of the World Cup guided table-topping South Africa to an emphatic 190-run win over New Zealand on Wednesday, but his influence on the side stretches well beyond runs in the middle.

The tournament is de Kock’s swansong in the 50-over format having announced his retirement from One-day internationals prior to the start, and he is certainly going out with a bang.

His 545 runs at an average of 77.85 is the most by a batter so far at the World Cup and comes at a healthy strike-rate of 112.60 for the left-handed opener.

“He has a determination about him that I haven’t seen in a very long time,” said Rassie van der Dussen, who also scored a century and put on 200 for the second wicket with de Kock. “He’s ploughing back into the team in all aspects, being one of our senior guys. The guys really feed off him. He’s one of my favourites to bat with. At times I was under pressure and I was asking him about a few options. He’s such a cool and calm guy out there, thinks so clearly,” he said. — Reuters

Fit-again Ferguson set to play against Pak

New Delhi: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who missed the match against South Africa due to an injury, is now fit and will be “available” for their key clash against Pakistan on Saturday. Ferguson walked off the field against Australia last Saturday after experiencing a right Achilles issue. New Zealand have included fast bowler Kyle Jamieson in their squad with a cloud of doubt hovering over pacer Matt Henry’s availability for the Pakistan clash.

