De Leede ton guides Netherlands to World Cup

Harare: Bas de Leede struck a superb 123 as Netherlands sealed qualification for the 50-over ODI World Cup with a four-wicket victory over Scotland today in their final fixture at the preliminary tournament played in Zimbabwe. Netherlands needed to chase down their victory target of 278 in 44 overs and they did so in 42.5 overs. Netherlands will appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011.

Limerick (Ireland)

India women’s Under-18 compound archers win gold

India women’s under-18 compound archers defeated their opponents from the USA for a gold medal at the World Youth Championships here today. The women’s team of Aishwarya Sharma, Aditi Swami and Ekta Rani bounced back from behind to edge past Olivia Dean, Liko Arreola and Leann Drake 214-212.

London/paris

Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea; PSG sign Skriniar, Asensio

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has left the Premier League club after 11 seasons, the West London outfit announced today. Paris St Germain have signed defender Milan Skriniar and forward Marco Asensio on free transfers. Skriniar was signed on a five-year deal, while Asensio was signed on a three-year deal.

Chandigarh

Rudransh shines, strikes gold in Taekwondo C’ship

Chandigarh’s Rudransh Gupta won gold in the 6th Heroes International Taekwondo Championsip held on July 1-2 at the Assumption University in Bangkok. Gupta claimed the medal in the 15-17 age group of the 55-59kg category. agencies