Deaf cricket: India enter final, beat SA by 7 wickets

Ajman (UAE): The Indian cricket team entered the final of the Deaf International Cricket Council T20 Champions Trophy, beating South Africa by seven wickets in the Qualifier 1 encounter here today. Batting first, South Africa managed only 100 runs. In reply, India cantered home in 15.5 overs, losing only three wickets.

Kuala Lumpur

Pankaj Advani pockets world title No. 25 in Kuala Lumpur

India’s leading cueist Pankaj Advani today claimed his 25th world title after outclassing compatriot Sourav Kothari 4-0 in the 150 up billiards final at the World Championships today.

Manama

Harshada bags bronze at Asian Weightlifting C’ships

Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 45kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here today. The 18-year-old, who’s the reigning junior world champion, claimed the third place with an aggregate of 152kg (68kg+84kg) in the non-Olympics category.

Tokyo

Tiafoe and Fritz set up final date at Japan Open

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up an all-American final at the Japan Open after winning three-set semifinals today. Tiafoe beat Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-2 0-6 6-4 to reach his second final of the season. Fritz beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic advanced to the final of Astana Open after his opponent Daniil Medvedev retired with a leg injury. Agencies