Deaflympics: Diksha in final

PTI

Caxias Do Sul (Brazil), May 11

India’s Diksha Dagar moved a step closer to the coveted gold medal at the Deaflympics golf competition here.

The 21-year-old, who last played at the Deaflympics in 2017, now has a chance to change the colour of the medal won five years ago. She had won a silver in Samsun, Turkey, back then.

In the semifinals Dagar, who has been in top form throughout the event, outplayed 2017 bronze medallist Andrea Hovstein Hellegjerde of Norway. Dagar won 5 and 4, which means she was five holes up with four to go.

She won her quarterfinals match at 6 and 5 and in the strokeplay to determine the seedings, she topped the field by 14 shots.

In the final, Dagar faces American Ashlyn Grace Johnson, who was second in strokeplay. Johnson beat Margaux Brejo of France 4 and 2.