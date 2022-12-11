Dear cricket, give me one more chance: Karun Nair posts an emotional message

New Delhi, December 11
Karun Nair is eager to restart his cricket career, as the Indian batter posted an emotional message in which he wrote, "Dear cricket, give me one more chance."
Hailed as a future star once, Nair burst onto the international scene when he became only India's second triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, as he slammed an unbeaten 303 against England in a Test match in Chennai in December 2016.
He was immediately the talk of the town but consecutive failures against Australia in March 2017 meant he lost his place in the Test squad and has not played for India since.
Taking to Twitter, Nair posted an emotional message, "Dear cricket, give me one more chance."
Nair's tweet came on the day when the Karnataka State Cricket Association announced its squad for the Ranji Trophy matches against Services and Pondicherry. IANS
