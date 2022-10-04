Deepak Chahar forgoes ‘Mankading’ South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs in 3rd T20I of series at Indore stadium; praises, memes pour in

Chandigarh, October 4
Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has been trending on Twitter as he didn’t run Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs out while latter backed too far at non striker end in 3rd T20I game at Indore stadium.
The deliberate attempt to miss Mankading is earning praises for Chahar as Twitterati is hailing him for a great gesture as he warned Stubbs against moving too far off the safe line.
Many, however, started a meme fest.
Deepak chahar didn't mankind 🤦♂️ #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/kzV2Gx42ho— ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) October 4, 2022
Deepak Chahar didn't Mankad (Run out) Stubbs...— Nidhi Surana (@Nids_surana) October 4, 2022
Le Ashwin : #INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/VCp5Ecnrmk
Deepak Chahar 😅— Cricket Anand 🏏 (@cricanandha) October 4, 2022
Tristan Stubbs 😬#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/DbnawYv18S
Deepak Chahar is giving chance to South Africa pic.twitter.com/maXMC73BYj— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) October 4, 2022
Ravi Ashwin outside the stadium waiting for Deepak Chahar for not committing mankad #INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/qcoh2RQcEU— 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) October 4, 2022
Ashwin to Deepak chahar in dressing room pic.twitter.com/VtRpxuUlyv— Mufaddal Vohra (@Vufaddal_mohra) October 4, 2022
Not Mankading!— Narasimha R N (@NarasimhaRN5) October 4, 2022
The ever smiling and dashing Deepak Chahar maintains the rule, law, spirit, fairness, glory and beauty of cricket!
Respect ✊
#INDvSA #ICC2022 #BCCI #CricketTwitter #respect #chennaisuperkings #mankad pic.twitter.com/8pT4SXleEY
Great spirit from Deepak chahar by not mankading stubbs, good to see he wants to take the wicket with his skills and hardwork... #INDvSA #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6D2GcwVtsq— Taif Rahman (@taif_twts) October 4, 2022
Deepti Sharma when she meets Deepak chahar in future pic.twitter.com/gkYT3Etaj8— J 🇮🇳 (@jaynildave) October 4, 2022
#INDvsSA #INDvSA #DeepakChahar— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) October 4, 2022
Deepak Chahar gave warning for Mankad but didn't Run Out Stubbs,
Ashwin from Boundary : pic.twitter.com/L1SZQBw9Eh
