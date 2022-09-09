Deepak Punia out of World Championships

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Chandigarh, September 8

Wrestler Deepak Punia (86kg) has been ruled out of the upcoming World Championships in Belgrade.

The 23-year-old from Haryana’s Chhara village sustained an injury in his left hand. Punia had won silver at the 2019 World Championships in the 86kg category.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) conducted trials in the 86kg category today and selected Sanjeet for the World Championships. WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar confirmed the development today.

“Ravi Dahiya has left for Russia and will join the squad in Serbia later. Bajrang Punia (65kg) will also arrive in Belgrade on September 10,” Tomar said.