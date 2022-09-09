Deepak Punia out of World Championships

Gaurav Kanthwal
Chandigarh, September 8
Wrestler Deepak Punia (86kg) has been ruled out of the upcoming World Championships in Belgrade.
The 23-year-old from Haryana’s Chhara village sustained an injury in his left hand. Punia had won silver at the 2019 World Championships in the 86kg category.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) conducted trials in the 86kg category today and selected Sanjeet for the World Championships. WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar confirmed the development today.
“Ravi Dahiya has left for Russia and will join the squad in Serbia later. Bajrang Punia (65kg) will also arrive in Belgrade on September 10,” Tomar said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...