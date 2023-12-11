Deepak yet to join team in SA

PTI

New Delhi, December 10

Pacer Deepak Chahar remains a doubtful participant for India’s remaining two T20 Internationals against South Africa as he is yet to join the squad due to personal reasons.

It is understood that Chahar is currently at home as a close family member has not been keeping well and he urgently needed a break from the sport. Chahar, in fact, missed the fifth and final T20I against Australia in Bengaluru, last Sunday, as he had to rush back home after being intimated about the family member’s illness.

#Cricket