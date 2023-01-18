Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das end in top-8, back in India reckoning

New Delhi

Olympian Atanu Das, who was sidelined from the Indian team last year, made a spirited comeback by finishing second in the archery open selection trials that concluded here today. It was double delight for Das as his wife Deepika Kumari also finished inside top-eight.

Bhubaneswar

Hardik Singh’s MRI shows no serious injury

India midfielder Hardik Singh’s medical report does not show any serious injury to his hamstring and, though he is doubtful for the game against Wales on Thursday, he should be available for selection if the hosts qualify for the quarterfinals. — Agencies