Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das end in top-8, back in India reckoning

Olympian Atanu Das, who was sidelined from the Indian team last year, made a spirited comeback by finishing second in the archery open selection trials that concluded here today. It was double delight for Das as his wife Deepika Kumari also finished inside top-eight.
Hardik Singh’s MRI shows no serious injury
India midfielder Hardik Singh’s medical report does not show any serious injury to his hamstring and, though he is doubtful for the game against Wales on Thursday, he should be available for selection if the hosts qualify for the quarterfinals. — Agencies
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
Bharat Jodo yatra enters Himachal; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh join it
Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president