Deepika Kumari back in top-16 in archery trials

Kolkata: Making a comeback about a month after becoming a mother, three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari made the top-16 cut by finishing ninth in the first open archery selection trials for the Asian Games, World Championships and World Cups here today. Deepika shot a total of 2597 points out of a maximum 2880 in the eight rounds.

New Delhi

Jadeja set for Ranji Trophy comeback to prove fitness

Premier India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who withdrew from the Asia Cup last September to undergo a right knee surgery, is set to make a comeback in Saurashtra’s final round of Ranji Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu in Chennai, beginning January 24.

London

Mudryk signs for Chelsea in $108M deal

Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk became the latest big-money signing for Chelsea under the club’s new American ownership, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk today in a deal worth ^100 million and on a remarkable eight-and-a-half year deal.

Milan

Milan fight back from two goals down to draw at Lecce

AC Milan’s dismal start to the year continued when they had to fight back from two goals down to draw at Lecce 2-2, losing more ground in the Serie A title race.

Mumbai

Ethiopia’s Lemi, Haymanot set course records

The Ethiopian duo of Hayle Lemi and Anchalem Haymanot won with new course records to take home $45,000 winners prize and a bonus of $15,000 each in the Mumbai Marathon. Agencies