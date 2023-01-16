Deepika Kumari back in top-16 in archery trials

Kolkata: Making a comeback about a month after becoming a mother, three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari made the top-16 cut by finishing ninth in the first open archery selection trials for the Asian Games, World Championships and World Cups here today. Deepika shot a total of 2597 points out of a maximum 2880 in the eight rounds.
New Delhi
Jadeja set for Ranji Trophy comeback to prove fitness
Premier India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who withdrew from the Asia Cup last September to undergo a right knee surgery, is set to make a comeback in Saurashtra’s final round of Ranji Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu in Chennai, beginning January 24.
London
Mudryk signs for Chelsea in $108M deal
Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk became the latest big-money signing for Chelsea under the club’s new American ownership, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk today in a deal worth ^100 million and on a remarkable eight-and-a-half year deal.
Milan
Milan fight back from two goals down to draw at Lecce
AC Milan’s dismal start to the year continued when they had to fight back from two goals down to draw at Lecce 2-2, losing more ground in the Serie A title race.
Mumbai
Ethiopia’s Lemi, Haymanot set course records
The Ethiopian duo of Hayle Lemi and Anchalem Haymanot won with new course records to take home $45,000 winners prize and a bonus of $15,000 each in the Mumbai Marathon. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Top News
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt
Arvind Kejriwal says the L-G cannot take independent decisio...
Supreme Court asks Centre to spell out stand on marital rape by February 15
Hearing to be held on March 21
PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders
The DUI will assume office on Monday
Tech-savvy soldiers will play key role in armed forces, PM Modi says as he addresses first batch of Agniveers
The first batch of Agniveers commenced training two weeks ag...