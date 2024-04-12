Skipper Deepti Sharma’s all-round effort hands East Zone title

Pune: Skipper Deepti Sharma’s all-round effort guided East Zone to a thrilling one-wicket win over South Zone in the final of the women’s inter-zonal competition. After a 10-wicket match haul, Deepti scored 46 off 92 balls to help East Zone chase down 184 in 61.3 overs.
Changsha (China)
India beat Chinese Taipei in Billie Jean King Cup
Rutuja Bhosale won the singles rubber while the duo of Prarthana Thombare and Ankita Raina prevailed in the doubles contest as the Indian women’s team defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in a Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1. India are currently placed third in Pool A following two wins and a loss in three outings. China and South Korea are first and second. India will next take on South Korea. The top two teams will progress to the playoffs.
New Delhi
Asian Games medallist Yarraji to train in Spain
Asian Games medallist Jyothi Yarraji’s proposal to train in Tenrife, Spain, ahead of the upcoming season and Paris Olympics has been cleared by the government. The 24-year-old, who won the 100m hurdles silver medal at the Hangzhou Games, will be in Spain for 45 days.
New Delhi
Akanksha moves to quarters of RC Pro Series squash
Top-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe advanced to the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash tournament in St Louis, USA. Akanksha edged out Madeleine Hylland of Norway 13-15 11-6 9-11 11-5 11-6.
Bengaluru
Mohun Bagan hammer Bengaluru FC 4-0 in ISL
Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Bengaluru FC 4-0 in the ISL. The Mariners trail the top-placed Mumbai City FC by two points. The two teams clash in the final round on April 15.
Monterrey (Mexico)
Messi’s Inter Miami knocked out of CONCACAF
Lionel Messi’s first trip to Mexico for an official match did not end well. Monterrey beat Inter Miami 3-1 in the second leg to secure a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. agencies
