Deflection time: France oust Belgium to march into last-8

DUESSELDORF, July 1
An 85th minute deflected shot by substitute Randal Kolo Muani, listed as a Jan Vertonghen own goal, gave France a nervy but deserved 1-0 Euro 2024 last-16 stage win over a disappointing Belgium today.
France made most of the running in a cagey game but were reckless with their finishing, until a nice combination of passes, finished off by N’Golo Kante, finally created space for Kolo Muani to turn and bundle a mishit shot in off the leg of Vertonghen.
Spain roll on
Spain recovered from an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 on Sunday. Goals from midfielders Rodri and Fabian Ruiz brought Spain back into the game after Robin Le Normand’s owngoal in the 18th minute had given Georgia a shock lead. — Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech
Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...
'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi after portions of his Lok Sabha speech deleted
Rahul's maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha was marked by huge...
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'
Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...