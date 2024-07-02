Deflection time: France oust Belgium to march into last-8

DUESSELDORF, July 1

An 85th minute deflected shot by substitute Randal Kolo Muani, listed as a Jan Vertonghen own goal, gave France a nervy but deserved 1-0 Euro 2024 last-16 stage win over a disappointing Belgium today.

Randal Kolo Muani’s deflected strike won it for France. Reuters

France made most of the running in a cagey game but were reckless with their finishing, until a nice combination of passes, finished off by N’Golo Kante, finally created space for Kolo Muani to turn and bundle a mishit shot in off the leg of Vertonghen.

Spain roll on

Spain recovered from an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 on Sunday. Goals from midfielders Rodri and Fabian Ruiz brought Spain back into the game after Robin Le Normand’s owngoal in the 18th minute had given Georgia a shock lead. — Agencies

#France