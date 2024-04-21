Deja vu: Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in final

Barcelona, April 20

Casper Ruud advanced to his fourth final of the year after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets at the Barcelona Open today.

The sixth-ranked Norwegian won the semifinal 7-6(6) 6-4 on the outdoor claycourt. He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Dusan Lajovic 5-7 6-4 6-2, for the title tomorrow.

Ruud has won 10 career titles but lost all three previous finals he’s played in 2024, including last weekend when he fell to Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo.

Ruud needed to save a set point in the first set against Martin Etcheverry to record his season-leading 28th win.

“He could have easily won the first set,” Ruud said. “I had some set points and he had one. I am very happy with the level. It was a high-quality match, the best level I have played in Barcelona.”

“I am sure having played someone a few days apart, they will come up with some new plans,” Tsitsipas said ahead of Ruud. — AP

Rybakina ends Swiatek’s Stuttgart reign

Stuttgart: Elena Rybakina defeated top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3 4-6 6-3 to reach the Porsche Grand Prix final and end Swiatek’s hopes of a third consecutive title today. Rybakina, the world No. 4, hit 10 aces and saved 11 of the 13 break points she faced to win the first semifinal at the claycourt tournament in 2 hours, 49 minutes. It’s Rybakina’s fourth win in six meetings with Swiatek. The Pole was bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova from 2012-14. AP

Two-time Major winner Muguruza retires

Madrid: Two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza announced that she’s retiring from professional tennis at age 30 after an extended time away from the court. “I feel that it is time to retire and open up a new chapter in my life,” the former world No. 1 told a news conference here today. AP