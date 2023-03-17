Delhi Capitals join hands with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to own MLC team in US

New Delhi, March 17
IPL side Delhi Capitals has joined hands with Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella to own and “operate” the Seattle franchise in the Major League Cricket (MLC), a new T20 franchise league in the USA.
The team has been named Seattle Orcas. Orca is a killer whale found in the ocean around Seattle.
The league is scheduled to be launched this July.
IPL’s most successful teams—Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings—are also associated with the new league.
“Delhi Capitals’ co-owner GMR Group will partner with Seattle Orcas to help build and operate a world class cricket team,” the MLC said in a release.
“The Delhi Capitals have competed in the IPL since 2008 (originally as the Delhi Daredevils), with six playoff appearances and a first-place finish in the 2021 regular season standings.” The Seattle Orcas’ lead investor group includes Nadella (Chairman & CEO of Microsoft), Soma Somasegar (Managing Director of Madrona Ventures), Samir Bodas (Co-founder and CEO, Icertis), Ashok Krishnamurthi (Managing Partner, GreatPoint Ventures) and Sanjay Parthasarathy (former senior executive at Microsoft and Avalara).
“We are super excited to bring world class cricket to the Pacific Northwest, which has a vibrant and passionate community of cricket and sports fans. The Orcas name and the team’s colors pay tribute to our local community that has helped build that spirit of support,” said Somasegar.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Delhi Capitals’ Co-Owner GMR Group to help us launch with the strongest possible team this summer.” Kolkata Knight Riders was the first IPL team to enter the MLC circuit when they took charge of the Los Angeles franchise.
“We see America as the new frontier for cricket’s growth globally, and the Pacific Northwest provides an incredible opportunity for us to bring the resources of GMR Sports to the region and help the Seattle Orcas build a team competing for championships,” said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director and CEO of GMR Group, a Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals.
In the league the final of which is scheduled for July 30, Seattle Orcas will join teams representing Texas, Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C. and San Francisco.
