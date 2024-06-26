Delhi judoka Tulika secures Paris quota

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Tulika Maan today secured a Paris Olympics quota for India in judo, according to the international body’s list.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) published a list of judokas who have qualified for the Paris Games and the 25-year-old Tulika’s name featured in the +78 kg category.

The Delhi girl was ranked 36th with 1345 points. The qualification period was between June 22, 2022 and June 23, 2024.

“The next step will take place on July 2 when the NOCs (National Olympic Committees) will have to nominate which athletes will represent them, knowing that only one judoka per NOC can participate in the Games in each weight category,” the IJF said on its website.

