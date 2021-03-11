Delhi's loss is Bangalore's gain

Mumbai, May 21

Royal Challengers Bangalore made the playoffs after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals’ in a five-wicket win in their last IPL match here today.

Already out of contention, Mumbai first restricted Delhi to 159/7, with Jasprit Bumrah snapping three wickets, and then returned to overhaul the target in 19.1 overs to knock the 2020 finalists out of the tournament.

While Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) kept Mumbai in the hunt, it was Tim David’s 11-ball 34-run cameo that brought the five-time champions back into the chase. N Tilak Varma also chipped in with a crucial 17-ball 21.

With Mumbai at 95/3 in 14.3 overs, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant made a strategic blunder as he refused to go for a DRS after David nicked the first ball of his innings but the on-field umpire didn’t give him out.

It came back to haunt Delhi as David slammed fours and sixes at will to bring down the equation to 15 off 14 balls. Ramandeep then provided the finishing touches with 13 runs off six balls.

Delhi finished with 14 points to remain in the fifth spot, while Bangalore joined Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants into the playoffs with 16 points.

Brief Scores: DC: 159/7 in 20 overs (Powell 43, Pant 39; Bumrah 3/25); MI: 160/5 in 19.1 overs (Kishan 48, David 34; Thakur 2/32). — PTI