Desai wins India's first gold at Dubai Para Athletics GP

Dubai: Sprinter Pranav Desai won India’s first gold medal at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix here today, claiming the top prize in the T64 men’s 200m.
Doha
Sharath sails into semifinals at WTT Contender
Veteran Sharath Kamal entered the semifinals of the WTT Contender Doha here today after beating Tomislav Pucar of Croatia 11-8 11-7 11-4.
PRETORIA
Bangladesh thrash South Africa to win ODI series
Taskin Ahmed took five wickets and captain Tamim Iqbal followed up with an unbeaten 87 as Bangladesh cruised to a nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa in the final ODI to complete a 2-1 series win.
Lahore
Cummins, Starc spark Pakistan batting collapse
Pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc shared nine wickets between them as Australia took a first-innings lead of 134 against Pakistan in the third Test. Agencies
