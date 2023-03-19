DGC Open: Rashid takes 3-shot lead over rivals

New Delhi: Rashid Khan today battled the wet conditions, a rain-induced break and an opening double- bogey to open a solid 3-shot lead going into the final day of The DGC Open here. Rashid (68), who was three shots behind the overnight leader S Chikkarangappa (74) after the second round, led the field at 11-under.
Singapore
Diksha finishes 53rd after disappointing final round
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar had a disappointing outing at the Aramco Team Series Singapore, finishing tied-53rd here today. The lone Indian in the field, Diksha had two birdies but also had three bogeys and two double-bogeys in a round of 5-over 77.
Wellington
200s for Williamson, Nicholls as NZ declare at 580/4
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls made double centuries in a 363-run partnership for the third wicket as New Zealand amassed 580/4 before declaring their first innings today on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka. New Zealand resumed at 155/2 with Williamson 26 not out and Nicholls at 18 and they stayed together for most of the day.
Miami
Djokovic to miss Miami Open due to vaccine status
Novak Djokovic will miss next week’s Miami Open after the Serbian was denied an exemption that would have allowed him to enter the US despite not being vaccinated against Covid, tournament director James Blake said on Friday. “We tried to get Novak Djokovic to be allowed to get an exemption, but that wasn’t able to happen,” Blake told Tennis Channel. Agencies
