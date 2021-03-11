Dhanush, Priyesha win India's third shooting gold at Deaflympics

New Delhi, May 8
Dhanush Srikanth teamed up with Priyesha Deshmukh to win the 10m air rifle mixed team competition and extend Indian shooters’ gold rush at the 24th Deaflympics in Caxais do Sul, Brazil.
Dhanush and Priyesha beat Germany’s Sebastian Herrmany and Sabrina Eckert 16-10 in the gold medal match. This was Dhanush’s second gold of the event after having won the individual men’s 10m air rifle gold.
Shourya Saini and Vedika Sharma made it to the bronze medal match, but went down 8-16 to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Kostyk and Violeta Lykova.
Dhanush and Priyesha topped the qualification with a combined effort of 414.0. The Germans were second with 408.7. Shourya and Natasha were third with 407.4. India now has three gold and two bronze medals in shooting.
