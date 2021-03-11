Dhanush wins gold, Shourya bags bronze

PTI

New Delhi, May 5

Dhanush Srikanth struck gold in the men’s 10m air rifle competition on Day 3 of the 24th Deaflympics at Caxias do Sul, Brazil, ensuring a golden start to India’s campaign at the Games.

Shourya Saini won the bronze in the event, finishing behind South Korea’s Kim Woo Rim in the eight-man final. Dhanush shot 247.5, a finals world record score.

Dhanush and Shourya were second and third, respectively, in the qualifications. Dhanush shot 623.3 to finish behind Kim (625.1), while Shourya shot 622.7.

In the final, Kim was leading Dhanush till the 18th shot of the 24-shot final. Once ahead, the Indian kept widening the gap, eventually leaving the South Korean almost a point behind. Shourya was third throughout the final.

Telangana’s Dhanush trains at Gagan Narang’s academy in Hyderabad.

Later, the Indian badminton team also won gold by beating Japan 3-1 in the final. India is currently placed eighth on the medals table with two gold and one bronze. Ukraine tops the standings with 19 gold, six silver and 13 bronze medals.