Yash Dhull in Delhi Ranji squad, Ishant opts out

PTI

New delhi: Yash Dhull, the captain of India’s victorious U-19 World Cup squad, was today included in the Delhi side for the Ranji Trophy, beginning February 17, while senior India pacer Ishant Sharma has made himself unavailable for selection. “His confidence his high and even though he hasn’t played a lot of red-ball matches, we want him to get a taste of First-Class cricket,” a selector said.

#ranji trophy