‘Didn’t get time to soak in U-19 World Cup win: Yash Dhull

Yash Dhull was the talk of the town after leading India to U-19 World Cup win. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, February 23

Life has moved with the speed of light for Yash Dhull. From leading India to their record fifth Under-19 World Cup title in the Caribbean, the latest star from Delhi is already making waves in First-Class cricket as he registered two centuries on Ranji Trophy debut in the drawn match against Tamil Nadu. In this interview with The Tribune, the fresh-faced star talks about the U-19 victory and his memorable Ranji Trophy debut. Excerpts:

You have had a memorable month-and-a-half. From leading the U-19 team to its fifth title to your Ranji Trophy debut — have you had time to realise what you have achieved in this short period?

Frankly, no. We never had enough time to soak up our U-19 win as we went to Ahmedabad (for the BCCI felicitation ceremony). But our team played well in the U-19 World Cup and we are all proud as everybody contributed to winning the trophy. I had barely a few hours to spend with my family before I left for Guwahati to join the Delhi team (for Ranji Trophy).

Your debut wasn’t ideal to start with as you were told to open the innings. How did you take it?

There were a few nerves but it became easier after I struck a couple of boundaries. There is always pressure but I agreed to open as I saw it as an opportunity and for players like me it is very important to keep playing.

We have been told that DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and the selectors told you that you will be backed even if you fail in a few innings as opener. Did it help?

It does a lot for the confidence of any player if he knows that he has the backing of the selectors and the board. Once I was told this I could relax as I was not under pressure anymore and I could play the way I wanted to play.

Back-to-back centuries as an opener on debut. Do you realise the enormity of your feat?

Honestly, I do not think like that. I wanted to do well for the team. In the first innings I took some time to settle down. Once I did that life became easier. In the second innings I was more relaxed and all I thought was to play positive cricket.

You have given yourself an 18-month target to earn a senior India call-up. Where does this confidence come from?

As players we always set targets. I have given myself a period where I think I will be able to realise my dream. If I don’t get the call-up at that time then I will work harder.

