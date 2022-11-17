Diego Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball sold for $2.4M

London

The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his ‘Hand of God’ goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer’s most famous handball. Ali Bin Nasser, who refereed the quarterfinal game between Argentina and England in Mexico, owned the 36-year-old Adidas ball.

New Delhi

AIFF agrees to provide Rs 24 lakh aid to states

The All India Football Federation’s executive committee today approved the proposal of its development committee to provide a financial aid of Rs 24 lakh to each state association for all-round development of the sport.

Pune

PKL: Pirates, Thalaivas play out thrilling tie

Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas played out a thrilling 33-33 tie at the Pro Kabaddi League here today. While raider Narender emerged as the best player for the Thalaivas with 16 points, raider Sachin notched 14 points for the Pirates.

New Delhi

Deepak, Vanshaj off to flying starts at youth World C’ships

Asian youth medallists Deepak and Vanshaj made winning starts to their campaigns on the opening day of the IBA Youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain. Deepak beat Useid Nika with the ‘Referee Stops Contest’ verdict in the 75kg class. Vanshaj beat Uzbekistan’s Boltaev Shavkatjon in the 63.5kg opening-round match.

Sydney

Anwesha enters Australian Open second round

Anwesha Gowda beat Pitchaya Elysia Viravong in her women’s singles match to be the lone Indian survivor at the Australian Open Super 300 here today. — Agencies