Diego Maradona’s Golden Ball trophy goes to auction

London

Diego Maradona’s Golden Ball trophy won for being named the best player at the 1986 World Cup will be auctioned in France in June, the Aguttes auction house said. This is the first Golden Ball to go for auction and while the value is still to be confirmed, the auction house expects it to fetch millions on June 6. Maradona, who died in 2020, won the award after leading Argentina to World Cup victory in Mexico, scoring five goals at the finals where he captained his country and played every minute of the tournament. Maradona’s award had disappeared before resurfacing among several trophy lots in an auction room.

New Delhi

Injured Jhingan out of camp for World Cup qualifiers

Injured central defender Sandesh Jhingan missed out as head coach Igor Stimac announced his second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary joint qualification round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar. The first list of probables was announced on Saturday. Key defender Jhingan had sustained a right knee injury during India’s Asian Cup group match against Syria in January.

London

Chelsea’s Silva returning to hometown club Fluminense

Chelsea centreback Thiago Silva will return to his hometown club Fluminense in the close season, the Brazilian Serie A side said. Silva, who announced last month he would leave Chelsea after a four-year stay at the club, began his youth career at Rio de Janeiro-based Fluminense in 1998.

Ranchi

Haryana beat Maharashtra in women’s hockey league

Bengal and Haryana registered identical victories by margins of 2-1 over Odisha and Maharashtra, respectively, in the National Women’s Hockey League. Manju Chorsiya (12th minute) and Pooja (37th) scored for Haryana, while Sukanya Dhaware (55th) got a consolation goal for Maharashtra.

Chattogram

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe to clinch T20 series

Towhid Hridoy hit his maiden half-century as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by nine runs in the third T20I to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Bangladesh compiled 165/8 with Hridoy hitting a 38 ball-57 and then defended the total by restricting Zimbabwe to 156/9. — Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #France #London