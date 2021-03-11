Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt fetches auction record

London, May 4

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the 1986 World Cup has sold for £7.1 million ($8.93 million), the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia.

Auctioneer Sotheby’s sold the shirt in an online auction that closed today. It did not identify the buyer.

Maradona had later said that the goal was scored “a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God.”

The previous record for sports memorabilia was $8.8 million paid at a 2019 auction for the manifesto from 1892 that launched the modern Olympics movement. The previous record for a piece of sportswear was $5.64 million for a Babe Ruth New York Yankees jersey in 2019. — AP