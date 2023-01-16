'Different Level': AB de Villiers hails Kohli's sensational performance against Sri Lanka

IANS
New Delhi, January 16
Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers was in complete awe of Virat Kohli's performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and hailed the star batter on becoming the "Player of the Series".
Taking to Twitter, former Proteas star showered praise on Kohli and wrote: "Virat Kohli! Different level." Kohli was on top of his game in the final ODI on Sunday as he notched up his 46th ODI ton, scoring an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, laced with 13 fours and eight maximums. The hundred was his 21st at home in ODIs, taking him past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 20.
India registered a record 317-run win in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram to clinch a 3-0 series victory on Sunday.
In the three-match ODI series, Kohli scored 283 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 141.50 and a strike rate of 137.37 and finished the series as the leading run-scorer. Sunday's century also took Kohli closer to Sachin's overall ODI century tally of 49.
