Difficulty level: Australia

After England high, tough challenge awaits India women in form of Aussies

Difficulty level: Australia

Deepti Sharma had finished with match figures of 9/39 against England. PTI



Mumbai, December 20

After dismantling England, India will be eager to tick another box heading into their one-off Test against a formidable Australia here at the Wankhede Stadium from tomorrow.

Harmanpreet Kaur (left) scored 49 and 44*. PTI

India have never beaten Australia in any of their 10 Tests spanning over 46 years — home or away — as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would know that there could be no better opportunity to achieve that considering they are playing on a pitch that is expected to favour the spinners.

The Indian bowlers, especially off-spinner Deepti Sharma, showed remarkable ruthlessness against England in their mammoth 347-run win at the DY Patil Stadium last week, biggest in terms of runs in women’s Test history, and they would like to reproduce some of that against the Aussies too.

But India’s bowling has more to it than just Deepti.

Renuka Singh Thakur is building a reputation of making early inroads with the new ball since her return from injury and pacer Pooja Vastrakar also shone with a three-wicket burst against England.

India’s batting also looks to be in safe hands with Harmanpreet (49 and 44 not out), Jemimah Rodrigues (68) and Yastika Bhatia (66) making good impact against England.

However, India would want opener Smriti Mandhana to join the party with a big knock against the Aussies.

But India could be without left-handed Shubha Satheesh, who suffered a dislocation and hairline fracture after a scintillating debut against England.

Priya Punia has joined the squad as a cover but Harleen Deol, who had an extended net session on Tuesday, could get the nod.

‘Hard to beat at home’

Back to playing Test cricket in India after a gap of almost 40 years, Australia have indeed ventured into the unknown and the task looks uphill for the newly-appointed skipper Alyssa Healy and her side.

Incidentally, it was here at the Wankhede that India and Australia had played their last women’s Test on these shores in February 1984.

“India, obviously in their home conditions, are really, really hard to beat. We have had some success over here in the past — do not get me wrong — but the sheer amount of talent in that dressing room, you cannot underestimate at any point in time,” she said.

Australia’s think-tank has a problem of plenty given the quality of all-rounders in their side, which includes the experienced Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath.

They will look to lean on their white-ball experience in India, which also includes stints in the inaugural Women’s Premier League earlier this year for some of the players.

Healy said despite Australia getting the better of the Indians in some important tournaments — such as in the T20 World Cup semifinal this year, which they won by five runs — there could be a change coming.

“We have seen over the last couple of years that we have managed to get the edge over them a little bit in key moments in key tournaments, but it is not too far down the path that, it is going to swing,” Healy said. “This Indian team is going to be incredibly dominant for a long period of time.” — PTI

The Healy touch

Australia captain Alyssa Healy

Mumbai: Australia captain Alyssa Healy today revealed she had suffered severe injuries to her right index finger after being bitten by her pet staffordshire terrier puppies, with the wicketkeeper-batter adding she is excited to be back following a surgery and 50 stitches.

Nearly two months after the incident, Healy will not just lead the side as a full-time captain for the Test and white-ball series, she will also be keeping wickets.

Alyssa suffered grievous injuries to her right hand in October trying to separate her two pet dogs. “(The) finger has pulled up really well and, yeah, I’ll have the gloves on tomorrow, which I’m excited for,” she said.

