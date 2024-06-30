 Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

‘The Wall’ crumbles after emotions take charge at the end of an 11-year long title drought

Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

India coach Rahul Dravid celebrates after winning the T20 World Cup. Reuters



PTI

Bridgetown, June 29

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as India head coach, which got a glorious closure with the T20 World Cup triumph here, will remain a case study on how to be stately and understated at the same time in modern-day cricket coaching.

But even ‘The Wall’ crumbled when emotions took charge at the end of an 11-year long title drought.

As soon as he got a feel of the trophy, which was respectfully brought to him by player of the match Virat Kohli, Dravid let out a roar so ferocious that it seemed he was finally letting out the emotions that he works so hard to hide while in public glare.

It was a moment that was so unlike Dravid, who hardly gave a quote that could fire up the imagination of the headline desk, but remained committed to his job in a rather Gary Kirsten way.

But that minimalism can never mask the challenges Dravid had to tame during his draining, overwhelming close to three years shepherding the most followed cricket team on this planet.

In fact, the scrutiny of Dravid began even before his appointment as the head coach. He was projected as the ‘Next One’ while guiding India during a short white ball series against Sri Lanka in mid-2021.

It was his audition—a real-time interview to see how he would cope with the demands of a high-pressure post—before he landed the job full-time in November that year.

From the outset, Dravid—fair or unfair—had to match up to the lofty legacy of his predecessor Ravi Shastri, under whom India had a fine run including back-to-back away series win in Australia, the Holy Grail of Test cricket for teams from the sub-continent.

While Dravid never got a chance to tour Down Under as a coach, he tamed the Antipodeans at home in different formats.

But a defeat and a drawn Test series against a ‘weaker’ South African side will rankle Dravid, for whom wins away from home always stood as the gold standard.

These are the routine obstacles that are endured by any coach. But Dravid had to face harsher tests which were unique to the Indian cricketing culture.

He was managing a dressing room full of superstars, an environment he was not very unfamiliar with from his playing days.

And he was well aware that even the slightest discord would be blown out of proportions.

Rewind to the exit saga of Anil Kumble’s tenure and eventual ouster.

But Dravid had this priceless ability to gauge people and situations, and he channelised that into his coaching stint.

He put in place his methods without trying to dismantle the existing system, creating a balanced atmosphere with captain Rohit Sharma for players to excel.

Mohammed Siraj is a telling example. The pacer began his journey during the regime of Shastri, but flowered into an all-format bowler under the tutelage of Dravid.

However, he did not always have calm seas to navigate.

To begin with, three frontline batters—Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara—were gradually slipping out of the hot zone.

Kohli, who was always going to get the longer end of the rope, made Dravid’s job easier, regaining some of his scoring ways but the other two reached their sell-by date as top-flight batters.

Their failure to deliver in the World Test Championship final against Australia in London last year hastened their walk towards the exit gate.

But Pujara and Rahane were the bulwarks of the Indian middle-order for long and the transition process had to be delicately dealt with.

Here Dravid leaned on his immense experience of working with players during the ‘A’ tours and other such developmental stages.

Realising the enormity of his task early, Dravid handed Shreyas Iyer a debut in his first Test series as coach—against New Zealand at home.

Iyer did not disappoint him either, making a hundred. Ironically, Iyer along with Ishan Kishan, two cricketers in whom Dravid invested heavily, were in the eye of a storm later, eventually leading to the duo missing a BCCI central contract.

Oddities apart, Dravid’s way was not really flawed, and he extended it to the ODIs too, where he focused on building a wider pool of young players.

It was a trait Dravid developed from his captaincy days when the Bengaluru man and then coach Greg Chappell tried out several young players like Suresh Raina, Y Venugopala Rao, and Rudra Pratap Singh with varying degree of success.

Dravid adopted a similar strategy alongside Rohit, pushing forward talents like Shubman Gill, Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav, who had to wait for consistent chances under the previous dispensation.

They vindicated the faith placed on them while carrying India to the Asia Cup title in Sri Lanka last year, where Gill and Siraj topped India’s batting and bowling charts respectively.

However, in the deepest corners of his mind Dravid will rue the missed chance of winning the 50-over World Cup at home after his side succumbed to Australia in the final.

The World Cup win at Barbados might have eased that pain considerably, but it, surprisingly, came in a format where Dravid, much against his schtick, largely followed the conventional path.

This is not to say that Dravid was out of sync with this format as demonstrated on Saturday.

So, how will Dravid’s coaching stint be remembered?

The World Cup victory will certainly occupy a large chunk of the public memory space.

However, above that, the flawless handling of a team of high-profile individuals will be the legacy for his successor to live up to. It’s daunting too.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rahul Dravid


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

5 soldiers killed after T-72 tank swept away in Shyok river in eastern Ladakh

2
Punjab

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Trending

T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash

4
Punjab

4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

5
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

6
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

7
Haryana

Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram by 2 bike-borne assailants dressed as delivery agents

8
Sports

Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup win

9
India

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks 'special category' status for Bihar

10
Jalandhar

Teenager dies by suicide after parents 'stopped him from using mobile phone' in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...

India’s first T20 World champion skipper MS Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

India’s first T20 world champion skipper MS Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

From VVS Laxman to Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly to Gautam Gam...

PM Modi speaks to Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win

PM Modi speaks to Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win; thanks Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

Congratulates Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and la...

Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

‘The Wall’ crumbles after emotions take charge at the end of...

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

Virat Kohli, Arshdeep, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Sin...


Cities

View All

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Health Department gears up to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Amritsar’s cybercrime police station registers first case of Rs 1.58 cr fraud

Aujla takes up delay in work on Loharka road bridge with Gadkari

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Ahead of heavy rain alert, officials told not to leave station

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue