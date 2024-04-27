Diksha cards 70, enters top-20 at South African Open

Cape Town: India’s Diksha Dagar put together a solid 2-under 70 in tough conditions and entered the top-20 at the South African Women’s Open. The southpaw is now 1-under for two rounds and tied-18th, up from overnight tied-53rd. Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok shot a 2-over 73 in the opening round to be placed T-82 at the LPGA LA Championship.
Dubai
Indian medal tally swells to 15 at Asian U-20 Athletics meet
Laxita Sandilea (women’s 800m) and Shreeya Rajesh (women’s 400m hurdles) won silver and bronze medals, respectively, on the penultimate day of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships. India’s overall tally thus swelled to 15 medals, including five gold, six silver and five bronze.
New Delhi
UWW threatens ban on WFI if ad hoc panel brought back
Wrestling’s world governing body (UWW) has threatened to reimpose the ban on India and bar its wrestlers from the final Olympics qualifiers next month if the ad hoc committee was brought back to run the sport. Recently, the Delhi High Court directed the Indian Olympic Association to file an affidavit stating the circumstances which led to the dissolution of the ad hoc committee for running the national wrestling body.
New Delhi
Senthilkumar enters quarters of PSA event in Paris
Top-seeded Indian Velavan Senthilkumar eased past Frenchman Matteo Carrouget in straight games to move into the quarterfinals of the Batch Open squash in Paris. —Agencies
