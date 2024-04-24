Diksha Dagar achieves career’s best world ranking

Johannesburg
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar today rose to the 11th position on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit after her third-place finish at the Joburg Ladies Open and also achieved her career-best world ranking. Diksha is now ranked 138th in the world. She shot 73-71-69-70 to total 9-under and was tied third at the Joburg Ladies Open, which was won by rookie Chiara Tamburlini at Modderfontein Golf Club. In five starts in 2024, Diksha has been in Top-10 three times — T-9 at Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, T-6 at Aramco Ladies Florida and T-3 at Joburg Ladies. At the same event, Tvesa Malik was T-29, Vani Kapoor was T-41 and Ridhima Dilawari was T-66. Next up for Diksha is Investec South African Women’s Open at the picturesque Erinvale Country and Golf Estate. PTI
New Delhi
Sreeja surpasses Manika to be India’s No. 1 TT player
Commonwealth Games mixed doubles champion Sreeja Akula today became the top-ranked Indian woman table tennis player after rising to a career-high rank of 38, replacing Manika Batra. Sreeja climbed a spot while Manika, who had been India’s No. 1 TT player for a while, slipped two places to 39. Sharath Kamal continues to be the top-ranked male player, occupying the 37th spot, while G Sathiyan and Manav Thakar have interchanged places to be 60th and 61st, respectively.
New York
US reaches settlement with victims of Nassar
The US Justice Department has reached a $138.7 million civil settlement with hundreds of victims of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who is serving time in prison for sexually abusing athletes under his care. The settlement resolves claims the FBI botched the initial investigation into Nassar, the Justice Department said.
Colombo
Indian team owner faces indictment for match-fixing
Indian national Yoni Patel, who owns a cricket team in the unsanctioned Legends Cricket Trophy here, is set to be indicted for match-fixing along with compatriot P Akash, a Colombo magistrate's court official has said. This was after Patel's application for bail was refused by the court last Friday and the travel ban imposed on the duo was extended by one month, the official revealed. — Agencies
