Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok finish in top-4 of LET rankings

PTI

New Delhi, November 28

Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok today became the first Indian pair to finish in the top-four of the Ladies European Tour, but the latter’s win in the Andalucia Open de Espana also gave her the career-best 41st spot in world rankings. Diksha and Aditi won a total of three LET titles this year, with the former’s title win coming at Czech Republic earlier this year.

While Aditi won the Andalucia Open de Espana along with the Kenya Ladies Open title win earlier this year, Diksha finished seventh in the event but was ranked third in the Race to Costa del Sol Ranking, the Order of Merit on LET.

Never before have two Indians finished in the top-4 of the LET’s Order of Merit.

Aditi’s best on the Order of Merit was second in 2016, also her rookie year when she played 13 events and won twice. In 2017, Aditi was seventh despite playing only seven events as she had started playing on the LPGA too. This year again, she played seven events on LET plus some like Evian, Women’s Open and Scottish Open, which were co-sanctioned with the LPGA. Apart from two wins, Aditi also had two more top-10 finishes on the LET.

On the LPGA Tour, Aditi had five top-10 finishes, including a second-place finish in the JM Eagles Championship. She is still searching for her first win in the LPGA.

The year was sensational for Diksha too. In her career, which started in 2019, Diksha has a couple of wins and 12 top-10 finishes. Of them, a win and nine other top-10s came in 2023 alone. She played an incredible 27 events this season, a testimony to her fitness and the ability to take the load.