Diksha Dagar finishes T-7 at Swiss Ladies Open

Diksha fires 4-under par 68 in the third and final round for a total of 10-under for her seventh Top-10 finish of the season

Diksha Dagar in action. Tribune file



PTI

Holzhausern (Switzerland), September 18

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar continued her hot run this summer on the Ladies European Tour as she signed off from the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open at Tied-7.

Diksha fired a 4-under par 68 in the third and final round for a total of 10-under for her seventh Top-10 finish of the season, which has also fetched her a title.

After a sedate even par 35 for her front nine with one birdie and bogey each, she was on fire on the back nine with four birdies and no bogeys.

It also closed the gap between her and the top two on the Race to Costa Del Sol.

Diksha has been in excellent form for most of the season after a modest beginning to the year. She is now gunning for the LET title.

Among other Indians, Amandeep Drall (69-74-71) finished T-43, while Vani Kapoor had missed the cut.

The LET season now takes a short break and then returns for the Ladies Lacoste Open de France. There are five more events left on the schedule for the year, including the Hero Women’s Indian Open next month Rookie Alexandra Forsterling became a LET champion after firing a third consecutive round of 5-under 66 to win the title by two shots at Golfpark Holzhäusern.

The German went bogey-free and posted five birdies to see off a host of names and join the LET winner’s circle in her very first season on Tour.

Starting the day two shots behind Madelene Stavnar, Försterling made a steady start making par on each of her first seven holes as the Norwegian leader made three bogeys in a row on the 4th, 5th, and 6th.

With France’s Anne-Charlotte Mora, Wales’ Chloe Williams, and compatriot Sophie Witt all in the mix and sharing the lead at various points in the final round, Försterling went into attack mode birdying the 8th, 10th, and 12th through the turn to take the outright lead.

After Mora and Williams saw their charge squander with bogeys late in round three, the former with two on the 15th and 16th and the latter with one on the low scoring par-5 17th, it quickly looked to be a two-horse race with Witt birdying the 17th to tie the lead.

But within 10 minutes the situation took a dramatic turn, Försterling birdied the same hole in clutch style before Witt dropped a shot on her final hole to cause a crucial two-shot swing.

Two ahead of Witt playing the last, Försterling finished in style holing from 20-feet to secure a two-shot victory over Stavnar who also closed with a wonderful birdie.

Stavnar finished in solo second position – her best result on the LET while Witt, Mora and Williams shared third spot on 12-under-par.

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, the top three players remain in the same order with Celine Boutier leading followed by Ana Peláez Trivino in second and Dagar in third, now just 15 points off her Spanish rival.

