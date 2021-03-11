Diksha Dagar in semis at Deaflympics

Caxias do Sul (Brazil), May 10
India’s Diksha Dagar put herself in line for a second medal at the Deaflympics when she cruised into the semifinals of the women’s golf competition here.
The Indian star, who has won twice on the Ladies European Tour, once each in an individual and team event, outplayed Germany’s Amelia Paloma Gonzalez Podbicanin 6 and 5. She was six up with five holes to go in the match-play contest.
Dagar will next take on Norwegian Andrea Hovstein Hellegjerde, who had won a bronze medal in the 2017 edition.
