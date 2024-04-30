Diksha moves into top-10 of LET Order of Merit

New Delhi: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar moved into the top-10 of the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit after another creditable finish at the South African Women’s Open. Diksha is now ninth on the LET. Diksha is a near certainty for the upcoming Paris Games. This will be her second Olympics.

New Delhi

Bhavani fails to secure Paris quota in fencing

A six-member Indian fencing team, led by Bhavani Devi, failed to secure a single Paris Olympics quota from the Asia Oceania Zonal Qualifiers in Fujairah, UAE. Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian fencer to compete in the Olympics in Tokyo, was the top seed in women’s sabre but lost in the semifinals. Only the winners secured quotas. This was the final opportunity for Indian fencers to obtain quotas.

New Delhi

Archer Deepika re-inducted into TOPS core group

Former world No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari, who won a silver medal at the World Cup in Shanghai, has been re-inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group ahead of the Paris Games.

Paris

Senthilkumar secures 8th PSA tour title with easy win

Velavan Senthilkumar secured his eighth Professional Squash Association Tour title by winning the Batch Open Challenger event. The world No. 58 Indian beat Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico 11-6 11-9 11-6 in the final. —Agencies