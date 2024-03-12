Diksha registers second straight top-10 finish

Tampa (US)

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar registered her second straight top-10 finish with a 1-under 71 on the third and final day of the Aramco Team Series here. Diksha, who shot 69-70 in the first two rounds, finished 6-under 210 and was tied-sixth. Pranavi Urs, playing her first season on the Ladies European Tour, shot an even-par to finish T-17 at 3-under. Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling fired a 67 to secure a three-shot victory at 12-under.

New Delhi

Lifter Mirabai to train in Paris ahead of Olympics

Former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s proposal to train in Paris ahead of the Olympics was today cleared by the government. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist for her month-long stint.

New Delhi

Pistol shooter Rudransh wins silver in Para World Cup

India’s Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh settled for silver and bronze, respectively, in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category as a gold medal eluded the hosts on Day 3 of the Para Shooting World Cup. Rudransh, Nihal and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Singhraj also bagged the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team silver behind China.

Madrid

Real regain 7-point lead over Girona in Laliga

Real Madrid reclaimed a seven-point lead at the top of the Spanish league after Vinicius Junior scored his third goal in four games as Madrid eased to a 4-0 victory against Celta Vigo.

San Diego

US beat Brazil 1-0 in Women’s Gold Cup final

Lindsey Horan scored with a header in first-half stoppage time as USA beat Brazil 1-0 to win the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. USA lifted the trophy despite being stunned by a loss to Mexico in the group stage. It was the first women’s Gold Cup.

Orlando

Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer, ends year-long title drought

Scottie Scheffler rode his new putter to a five-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday. Scheffler shot his lowest round of the week, a 6-under 66, to finish 15-under 273 and win Palmer’s event for the second time in three years. He claimed $4 million. Agencies