Diksha rides rollercoaster to make cut on Epson Tour

Longwood (US): Diksha Dagar had six birdies and an equal number of bogeys as she carded an even-par 71 to make the cut at the IOA Golf Classic on the Epson Tour. The Indian totalled 3-over and made the final round on the line. Lindsey McCurdy leads the way by one shot.

Macau

Kapur finishes 55th, Ahlawat 66th as Catlin wins title

India’s Shiv Kapur finished tied-55th and Veer Ahlawat tied-65th as John Catlin bagged the International Series tournament after a tense finish. Catlin beat David Puig on the second hole of the sudden-death play-off.

Srinagar

I-League: Real Kashmir surrender points to Delhi

Real Kashmir FC had to settle for their third consecutive draw in the I-League as they were held 1-1 by Delhi FC in a crucial match on their home turf. Delhi took the lead through Gurtej Singh (52nd minute) before conceding an own goal in the 82nd minute. Real are fourth in the standings, 11 points behind leaders Mohammedan Sporting, who beat NEROCA FC 2-0.

Bhubaneswar

IWL: Odisha move close to title after win vs East Bengal

Odisha FC took a step towards their quest to win the Indian Women’s League football title when they notched up a comfortable 2-0 win over East Bengal FC in their penultimate round match. Victory in their last match against Kickstart FC will seal the title for Odisha.

New Delhi

Dutch goalkeeping coach to assist men’s hockey team

India have roped in Dutch goalkeeping expert Dennis van de Pol to aid the men’s hockey team’s preparations for the Paris Olympics. Van de Pol has been working with the Indian goalies for nearly four years now, with his first stint in 2019.

Washington

No Messi but Suarez scores twice to lead Miami past DC

Luis Suarez scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and added another in the 85th minute, lifting Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over DC United despite the absence of Lionel Messi. — Agencies