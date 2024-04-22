Diksha Dagar soars to tied-3rd

Johannesburg, april 21
Diksha Dagar fired four birdies on a splendid back-nine and rocketed to a third-place finish in the Joburg Ladies Open. Diksha carded a 3-under 70 and totaled 9-under. This was Diksha’s best finish of the season and her third top-10 finish.
Tvesa Malik, who looked set for a top-10 finish as she birdied three times on the front-nine, had a disappointing back-nine, dropping two bogeys and a double bogey and ended with 1-over 74. She fell to tied-29th. Vani Kapoor (74) was tied-41 and Ridhima Dilawari (79) was tied-66.
Ajeetesh shoots 5-under, finishes tied-14th
Riyadh: Ajeetesh Sandhu shot a fine 5-under 66 to finish tied-14th, the best among Indian golfers, in the $1million Saudi Open. Shiv Kapur (67) was tied-37th, while Gaganjeet Bhullar (71) finished tied-49th.
Aditi tied-64 at Chevron Championship
Houston: Aditi Ashok was tied-64th among the 73 players who made the cut after the third round at the Chevron Championship. She had disappointing rounds of 75-71-73 to be 3-over at the Par-73 Woodlands course, while the third round could not be completed as dangerous conditions suspended the round.
