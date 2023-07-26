Dilpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh miss out on Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi

Dilpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh were left out of the 18-member Indian men’s hockey team for next month’s Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. Dilpreet and Simranjeet are all currently with the squad in Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament. Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the side while midfielder Hardik Singh will serve as his deputy for the August 3-12 tournament.

Los Angeles

Teenage son of LeBron stable after cardiac arrest

The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest while practising with the University of Southern California basketball team and was in stable condition. A James family statement said Bronny James was no longer in intensive care at a hospital where he was taken after suffering the cardiac arrest on Monday. James is a highly touted incoming freshman guard, having been named a All-American as a senior in high school. — Agencies

#Hockey