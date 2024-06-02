Dinesh Karthik calls time on career after turning 39

Chennai, June 1
Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik today announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket after two decades of playing for the country.
While his retirement was on cards after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ouster from the IPL Eliminator, Karthik chose his 39th birthday to make his decision official.
“Having given plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing competitive cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead,” Karthik wrote on X.
Having represented the country in 180 games across three formats in which he scored 3,463 runs with a lone Test hundred and 17 half-centuries, Karthik also had 172 dismissals to his credit, most of them behind the stumps with a few in the outfield.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind
The collision hits traffic on Ludhiana-Ambala route
Arunachal Assembly poll results: BJP leading in 33 seats, NPEP ahead in 6
BJP likely to form government for 3rd consecutive term
Sikkim Assembly poll results: Ruling SKM wins 7 seats, leading in 24; CM Tamang ahead, SDF’s Chamling trailing
SKM leading in other 24 of the 32 Assembly seats
Heat wave, 100-day agenda: PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today
PMO has received 15 lakh suggestions for the 100-day program...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail
Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail ...