Dinesh Karthik calls time on career after turning 39

PTI

Chennai, June 1

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik today announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket after two decades of playing for the country.

While his retirement was on cards after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ouster from the IPL Eliminator, Karthik chose his 39th birthday to make his decision official.

“Having given plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing competitive cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead,” Karthik wrote on X.

Having represented the country in 180 games across three formats in which he scored 3,463 runs with a lone Test hundred and 17 half-centuries, Karthik also had 172 dismissals to his credit, most of them behind the stumps with a few in the outfield.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL