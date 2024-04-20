Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar fourth at World Cup

PTI

New Delhi: Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar signed off with another creditable fourth place finish in the women’s vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup, a Paris Olympics qualifying event, in Doha.

The 30-year-old, who had finished fourth at the Apparatus World Cup in Baku last month, once again missed out on a medal by a whisker after coming up with a score of 13.333. Navas Karla (13.850) claimed the gold medal, while An Chang Ok (13.833) and Georgieva Valentina (13.466) won the silver and bronze, respectively.

Dipa thus failed to qualify for the Paris Games in vault. The Asian Championships, scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan in May, are the final Olympics qualifying event.