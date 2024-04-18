Dipa Karmakar qualifies for final at World Cup

New Delhi, April 17
Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar today entered the women’s vault final after finishing sixth in the qualifying round of the ongoing FIG Apparatus World Cup, a Paris Olympics qualifying event, in Doha.
The 30-year-old, who had finished a creditable fourth at the Baku Apparatus World Cup in Azerbaijan last month, scored 12.500 and 13.066 to total 12.783 in the vault.
“Dipa will look to do better in the final. She has gone through a lot. It is not easy to compete against the world’s best after two ACL injuries, so we are not thinking too much about Olympics qualification,” Dipa’s long-time coach Bishweshwar Nandi said.
The other Indian in the fray, Pranati Nayak, failed to qualify for the final after finishing 11th in the qualifying round. The top eight finishers made it to the final, scheduled for Friday.
