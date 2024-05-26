 Dipa Karmakar scripts history, becomes first Indian gymnast to win gold at Asian Senior Championships : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Dipa Karmakar scripts history, becomes first Indian gymnast to win gold at Asian Senior Championships

Dipa Karmakar scripts history, becomes first Indian gymnast to win gold at Asian Senior Championships

Dipa, who returned to action last year after a 21-month suspension for a doping offence, is out of contention for upcoming Paris Olympics

Dipa Karmakar scripts history, becomes first Indian gymnast to win gold at Asian Senior Championships

Dipa Karmakar. Tribune file



PTI

Tashkent, May 26

Top Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Sunday became the first from the country to win a gold medal at the Asian Senior Championships as she clinched the yellow metal in the women's vault event here.

The 30-year-old Dipa secured an average of 13.566 in the vault final on the last day of competitions in Uzbekistan's capital city.

North Koreans Kim Son Hyang (13.466) and Jo Kyong Byol (12.966) grabbed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Dipa, who had finished fourth in the vault final at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had won a bronze medal in the same event in the 2015 edition.

Ashish Kumar had a won bronze medal in individual floor exercise in 2015 Asian Championships. Pranati Nayak had also bagged a bronze each in vault event in the 2019 and 2022 editions.

Dipa, who returned to action last year after a 21-month suspension for a doping offence, is out of contention for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

2
Haryana

The Tribune Analysis: Reputation on line for Manohar Lal Khattar, Nayab Singh Saini as Bhupinder Singh Hooda looks to bounce back

3
Punjab

Quit AAP 5 years ago, Lamba now votes for it

4
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi raises poll stakes in Punjab with loan waiver, MSP law promise

5
Punjab

Maluka showers praise on PM

6
Delhi

7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar; hospital owner arrested

7
Punjab

Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap for ‘anti-party’ activities

8
Punjab

BJP open to talks with farmers: Goyal

9
Amritsar

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

10
India

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves extension; was to...

Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims

FIR against 6 partners of Rajkot game zone, 2 held; facility didn't have fire NOC, say police

27 people were killed and 3 others injured in the massive fi...

Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar; hospital owner arrested

Delhi Government orders magisterial inquiry into fire traged...

Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight

Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight

The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...

Hamas armed wing says it launched 'big missile' attack on Israel's Tel Aviv

Hamas armed wing says it launched 'big missile' attack on Israel's Tel Aviv

Rockets were launched from Gaza Strip, reports Hamas Al-Aqsa...


Cities

View All

CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to people to vote for change

CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to people to vote for change

Aujla posts SAD (Amritsar) chief’s video clip amid election campaign

Congress’s star campaigners Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule to engage with city voters

BJP open to talks with farmers: Goyal

Lok Sabha poll: Independent candidate to support Amritpal Singh

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Priyanka, Kejri, Tharoor set to visit Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 62.8% turnout in Panchkula district, 6.84% lower than 2019 poll

INDIA VOTES 2024: Show balance sheet of BJP’s 10-yr term, Tewari asks rival

Sanjay Tandon intensifies padyatra campaign

Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar; hospital owner arrested

Children hospital fire heart-rending, guilty won’t be spared: CM Arvind Kejriwal

3 die as fire breaks out at residential building in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar; owner booked

Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats, blames AAP leaders, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

Prof Eqbal Hussain moves Delhi High Court challenging order quashing his appointment as Jamia officiating V-C

PM’s rallies failed to enthuse voters: Channi

PM’s rallies failed to enthuse voters: Channi

Tharoor advocates for INDIA bloc

Voters put up banners to make their voice heard

Quit AAP 5 years ago, Lamba now votes for it

Candidates make a beeline for dera

BJP don’t understand emotions of Punjabis, MSP as promised not given to farmers, says Priyanka Gandhi in Punjab’s Khanna

BJP don’t understand emotions of Punjabis, MSP as promised not given to farmers, says Priyanka Gandhi in Punjab’s Khanna

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticises Centre over unfair land compensation

Confident of decisive mandate after first 2 phases, says Jairam Ramesh

Ludhiana district on top with 2,078 poll permissions

As demand soars during campaigning, prices of flowers skyrocket in Ludhiana

No progress taking place under BJP government, unemployment highest in 45 years: Priyanka Gandhi

No progress taking place under BJP government, unemployment highest in 45 years: Priyanka Gandhi

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

BJP hired daily wagers for PM’s Patiala rally, alleges Congress

AAP lines up star campaigners in Patiala to counter Modi’s impact